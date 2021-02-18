AdEx Network Price Hits $0.75 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $85.15 million and $13.17 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.73 or 0.00866959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.24 or 0.05074792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017281 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,099,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,956,958 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

