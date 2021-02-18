ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$1.86. ADF Group shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 155,005 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.46.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Company Profile (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.