ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$1.86. ADF Group shares last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 155,005 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.46.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

