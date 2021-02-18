adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.89

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €275.89 ($324.58) and traded as high as €297.70 ($350.24). adidas AG (ADS.F) shares last traded at €295.30 ($347.41), with a volume of 427,305 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

