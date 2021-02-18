Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 16,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CL King increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

