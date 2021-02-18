Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 32,294 shares during the period. Ardmore Shipping accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 4,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,783. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

