Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for 1.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,327,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 378,129 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 371,055 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.34. 117,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

