Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,490 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International accounts for about 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,457,879 shares of company stock valued at $235,744,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

