Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,030 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group comprises 2.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,869 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,271. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

