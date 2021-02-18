Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91,729 shares during the quarter. Unisys accounts for 4.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Unisys worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 230.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. 6,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,130. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

