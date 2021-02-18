Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the quarter. Seacor makes up approximately 1.9% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Seacor worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Seacor stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 1,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $873.55 million, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,041,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 over the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

