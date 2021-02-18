Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 117,402 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 117,402 shares during the period. Infinera accounts for 2.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Infinera worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 763,757 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,157. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,699. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 433,028 shares of company stock worth $3,819,855 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

