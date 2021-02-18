Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 17,761 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the quarter. Sanmina comprises approximately 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sanmina by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,576. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

