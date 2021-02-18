Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 24,817 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,817 shares during the quarter. Photronics comprises about 1.4% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $827.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock worth $911,392. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

