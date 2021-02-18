Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 27,645 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 36,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

