Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 58,312 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,312 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises 3.1% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,535. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

