Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. National Western Life Group accounts for about 2.3% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.23% of National Western Life Group worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWLI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.51. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $281.98. The company has a market cap of $732.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average is $200.74.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

