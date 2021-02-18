Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Admiral Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $42.50.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

