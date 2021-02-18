Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615,785 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 863,795 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.80% of Adobe worth $4,308,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.89. 56,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

