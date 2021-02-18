ADT (ADT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

