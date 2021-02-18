ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

