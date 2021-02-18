ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Position Trimmed by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,097 shares during the quarter. ADTRAN accounts for 2.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of ADTRAN worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,533 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,956. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $751.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

