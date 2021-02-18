Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.49. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$18.47.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

