Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.49

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.49 and traded as high as C$17.52. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$17.34, with a volume of 387,527 shares.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.49.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

