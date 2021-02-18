AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $129.57 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.63.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

