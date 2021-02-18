Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 16,218,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 28,528,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.