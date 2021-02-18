Aflac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 154,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,580% compared to the average volume of 3,305 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 208,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.