AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $800,926. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

AGCO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $124.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

