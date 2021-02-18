AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $800,926 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

