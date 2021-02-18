AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 36.6%

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) dropped 36.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 1,586,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,143,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 214.90%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $888,535. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

