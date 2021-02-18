AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,521 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMI traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.30. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $229.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

