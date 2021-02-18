AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,294 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $15,086,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of The Timken by 118.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after buying an additional 248,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Timken stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.77. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

