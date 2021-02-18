AGF Investments America Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $425.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,918. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

