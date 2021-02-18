AGF Investments America Inc. Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 2.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,053. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.