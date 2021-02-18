AGF Investments America Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AGF Investments America Inc. cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,760 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 3.3% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.27% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,430. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.