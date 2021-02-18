AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 3,649 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 3.2% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $2,696,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

