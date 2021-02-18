AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 42,735 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 2.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

BEP traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 1,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

