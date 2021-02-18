AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,335,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.04 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.47.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $283,024.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,106. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

