AGF Investments America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AGF Investments America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

NYSE ROP traded up $5.39 on Thursday, reaching $392.51. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,108. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $413.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

