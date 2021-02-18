AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 644,642 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 217.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $66,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 51,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,604. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

