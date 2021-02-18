AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 886,432 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,432 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $61,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,628,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,155,000 after buying an additional 536,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 27,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,940. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

