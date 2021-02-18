AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $66,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $257.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

