AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 311,609 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of TELUS worth $60,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,463,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

