AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,358 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $52,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $72.26. 42,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,945. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

