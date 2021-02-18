AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.76% of United Rentals worth $127,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,429. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $293.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

