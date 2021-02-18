AGF Investments Inc. Has $147.39 Million Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Sony makes up approximately 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Sony worth $147,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sony by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.75. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

