AGF Investments Inc. Has $173.23 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $173,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $592.48. 51,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.92 and its 200-day moving average is $524.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $366.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.97.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

