AGF Investments Inc. Has $68.03 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Marathon Petroleum worth $68,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

