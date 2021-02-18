AGF Investments Inc. Has $87.25 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,575 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Nutrien worth $87,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 466,467 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.09. 104,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

