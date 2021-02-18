AGF Investments Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9,288.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,257 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $80,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

GS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $313.80. 19,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $314.98. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

