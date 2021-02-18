AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 616.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 438,756 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Franco-Nevada worth $63,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 303,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,034,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 21,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNV shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

